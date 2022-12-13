PG medical students oppose the proposal to run PG hostels on PPP mode

December 13, 2022 05:11 am | Updated 05:11 am IST - CHENNAI

A section of postgraduate (PG) medical students have raised objections over a proposal to establish PG hostels in government medical colleges on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Such a move, a number of them said, will not only lead to privatisation but will also result in higher costs for students.

The Directorate of Medical Education, in a communication dated December 8, 2022, requested deans of government medical colleges to furnish their remarks on the possibility of establishing PG hostels in the institutions on PPP mode. Two Google forms were sent for the purpose. While vice principals, wardens of girls and boys hostels of colleges have to give their remarks in one of the forms, the PGs have to fill in their remarks in another form on or before December 19.

This has not gone down well among a section of PGs. The PG Wing of Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) put out a statement registering its objection. “TNMOA, from its inception, has been advocating strongly against privatisation in any form. In continuity, it registers its opposition to the PPP model of running PG hostels,” it said.

The association said that it was the government’s responsibility to provide and maintain hostel facilities, whether for undergraduates, PGs, super speciality or any other allied health studies. It requested the government to drop the idea of PPP model of operating hostels, and instead get proposals from all medical colleges to build new or renovate/expand existing hostels.

In the document, students are asked whether they are willing for hostel expansion, for PPP mode for hostel expansion, and if yes, whether enhanced fee can be paid by PGs or if no, for reasons.

E. Yogeshwaran, PG secretary wing of TNMOA, said that Google forms were already circulated for PGs in government medical colleges in southern districts such as Madurai, Sivaganga and Theni.

“As of now, hostels are run by student councils through which secretaries for hostels and mess are elected. Some hostel messes are let out on contract basis. If hostels are run by private parties, it will lead to a drastic rise in fees. A PG now pays around Rs. 2,000 for maintenance and around Rs. 2,000-3,000 a month towards mess fee. If privatised, there will be a two to three-fold rise in the fee,” he said.

Another PG in a southern district medical college said, “Tamil Nadu being a welfare State should not think of the concept of privatisation in any form, and that too in healthcare. Considering that the stipend of PGs in TN is one of the lowest in the country, going into PPP mode will only increase the financial constraints in which we are already in.” A few PGs in Chennai also opposed the move.

P. Saminathan, president of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, said that many students from socially deprived sections join medical college hostels. The health department, by proposing to run hostels on PPP mode, is washing its hands off, and this is not acceptable.