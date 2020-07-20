PG medical student dies after fall from hostel building at Government Stanley Hospital

A 24-year-old postgraduate medical student died on Monday, after he fell from the third floor of a men’s hostel at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
M. Kannan was a first-year postgraduate student in orthopaedics at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Hospital authorities said that he had joined the course in May.
A resident of Udumalpettai, he had completed his under-graduation from Government Thanjavur Medical College. “He was on non-COVID-19 duty. He finished work last night and went to the hostel. He had dinner with fellow PGs,” a hospital official said. The incident occurred at 4.20 a.m.
Early on Monday, he was found lying on the ground near the hostel with multiple fractures and his friends rushed him to the intensive care unit of the hospital where he succumbed to injuries later, said police sources.
While a senior doctor of the Department of Orthopaedics said nobody knew why he took the extreme step and an inquiry was going on, an initial police investigation has revealed that he was under stress due to a personal problem.
Those with suicidal thoughts can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.
