PFI holds rally in Tambaram

A large number of people participated in the unity rally titled “Save the Republic” organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Tambaram on Sunday.

According to the police, more than 2,000 people participated in the rally held on Gandhi Road, which links GST Road with Mudichur Main Road, and raised “save the democracy, save the republic” slogans. However, the police detained the participants as permission had not been granted for holding the rally. The participants, who were taken to a community hall, were later let off in the evening.

The “Save the Republic” campaign is part of a national campaign initiated by the PFI and was launched on the Republic Day in Kanniyakumari district. Mohammed Sheik Ansari, president of PFI, and office-bearers of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and National Women’s Front, participated in the rally.