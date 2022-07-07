PFI conference in Chennai on July 27

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 19:08 IST

The Popular Front of India(PFI) will organise a conference under the name of Samooga Paathukaappu Manadu in the city on July 27 to safeguard the Constitutional values such as democracy, socialism, secularism and to “Save the Republic”.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, M. Mohammad Sheikh Ansari, State president of PFI, said under the BJP rule for eight years, unemployment and inflation are at its peak in the history of Independent India. But the ruling BJP government was focussing on creating communal unrest in society than addressing the basic issues of the people, he said.

Violence against the minorities was rising, freedom of religion was being questioned, democratic dissents are declared a crime, he said. The BJP was now targeting Tamil Nadu by spreading false information and hate speeches, he said.