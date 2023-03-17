ADVERTISEMENT

PF, pension disbursed to family of an employee who died in industrial accident

March 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Enforcement Officer of the EPFO reached out to the family of the employee who died in an industrial accident and death claims were processed immediately. Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-I, handed over the benefits to the bereaved family

The Hindu Bureau

Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-I, Tambaram, handing over PF, pension and EDLI benefits to the family members of an employee who died in industrial accident. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Tambaram, disbursed the PF, pension and EDLI benefits to the family members of an employee who died owing to an industrial accident. On February 13, 52-year-old Selvam Jayaraman, who worked at a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar, died when an overhead chain snapped and a heavy door fell on him while he was cleaning the machines.

After the Enforcement Officer Hariharan reached out to the family of the employee, death claims were processed immediately, according to a press release.

On March 16, Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-I, handed over the PF, pension and EDLI benefits to the family members of the employee, the release said.

A Regional Industrial Accidents Monitoring Cell (RIAM) was formed by this office to quickly initiate and settle any death claims in case of industrial accidents.

