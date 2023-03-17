HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PF, pension disbursed to family of an employee who died in industrial accident

The Enforcement Officer of the EPFO reached out to the family of the employee who died in an industrial accident and death claims were processed immediately. Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-I, handed over the benefits to the bereaved family

March 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-I, Tambaram, handing over PF, pension and EDLI benefits to the family members of an employee who died in industrial accident.

Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-I, Tambaram, handing over PF, pension and EDLI benefits to the family members of an employee who died in industrial accident. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Tambaram, disbursed the PF, pension and EDLI benefits to the family members of an employee who died owing to an industrial accident. On February 13, 52-year-old Selvam Jayaraman, who worked at a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar, died when an overhead chain snapped and a heavy door fell on him while he was cleaning the machines.

After the Enforcement Officer Hariharan reached out to the family of the employee, death claims were processed immediately, according to a press release.

On March 16, Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-I, handed over the PF, pension and EDLI benefits to the family members of the employee, the release said.

A Regional Industrial Accidents Monitoring Cell (RIAM) was formed by this office to quickly initiate and settle any death claims in case of industrial accidents.

Related Topics

Chennai / employee benefits

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.