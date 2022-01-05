‘PF Near You’ event to be held on January 10

Chennai

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Office, Chennai North, is conducting a ‘PF Near You’ programme through a webinar on January 10 at 11.30 a.m., a press release said. Subscribers, pensioners and employers with PF account numbers maintained at the regional office can register by sending an email to csd.rochennai@epfindia.gov.in with the subject line “Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You)”, with their name, PF account number, UAN, PPO number and nature of grievance. A link to the webinar will be sent to the email address and mobile number furnished by the members.

