The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Office, Chennai North, is conducting a ‘PF Near You’ programme through a webinar on January 10 at 11.30 a.m., a press release said. Subscribers, pensioners and employers with PF account numbers maintained at the regional office can register by sending an email to csd.rochennai@epfindia.gov.in with the subject line “Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You)”, with their name, PF account number, UAN, PPO number and nature of grievance. A link to the webinar will be sent to the email address and mobile number furnished by the members.
‘PF Near You’ event to be held on January 10
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
January 05, 2022 01:04 IST
Jan 5, 2022
