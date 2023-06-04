ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol pump attendant mowed down by bus on ECR near Kalpakkaam

June 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed on the East Coast Road (ECR) near Kalpakkam after being hit by a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus on Sunday morning.

Jayaraman, a resident of Vittalapuram near Kalpakkam, was working as an attendant in a fuel pump on ECR. He was going from his house on a two-wheeler to the fuel pump when a TNSTC bus coming in the opposite direction from Chengalpattu hit him. In the impact, Jayaraman was thrown off the vehicle and died on the spot.

Kalpakkam police sent the body to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for postmortem.

