Petrol price crosses ₹100 mark in many parts of Tamil Nadu

Petrol prices on Thursday crossed ₹100 per litre in several parts of the State, with oil companies revising the price by 25 paise per litre. So far this month, there have been 12 hikes ranging between 22 paise and 26 paise per litre of petrol.

Fuel outlets in Cuddalore (₹100.76/lit), Sirkali (₹100.28/lit), Nagapattinam (₹100.22/lit), Ramanathapuram (₹100.25/lit), Hosur (₹100.79/lit) and Rameshwaram (₹100.69/lit) saw the increase in prices leading to a further decrease in sales volume. In some outlets in Chennai, the rate was ₹98.88/litre while others sold for ₹99.08/litre depending on the distance from the terminal.

Two-wheeler users, who constitute 80% of sales volume in many bunks, are cutting down on petrol use.

“I have not taken my car out in a long time and depend on my two-wheeler to commute to office. Looking at the prices this morning. I was thinking I would do better if I take my bicycle,” said G. Ramakrishnan of Besant Nagar.

K. Mani, a rider with an online delivery app, said he had no other option but to tank up. “The rates fixed by app are old and the number of trips have come down. But since my family has to survive I am just managing with what I get. Many people have lost their jobs, I at least have one,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association president K.P. Murali said that the second COVID-19 wave had caused their sales to go down from around 80% of the pre-pandemic times to just 60%.

“We have had to shell out additional amounts for purchasing fuel. A 12,000 l load of petrol that cost us ₹8 lakh in 2017 now it costs ₹11.5 lakh. Many dealers who have taken loans are unable to meet the expenses, including salaries and power bills. They are under tremendous pressure. Over the last year we have lost many of our brethren to COVID-19. In such a scenario, many dealers in rural areas are mulling about opting out of the business,” he said.