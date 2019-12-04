Petrol, LPG price hikes worry consumers

Consumers are worried over the trend of increasing prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petrol.

A 14.2-kg cylinder that cost ₹590.50 in August, is priced at ₹714 this month in Chennai.

“Look at the quantum of increase. While we do know that prices keep fluctuating, it is not fair to heap such increases on the consumer’s back, when he is already burdened with increase of prices of other goods as well,” said S. Kumar, a businessman in Pudupet.

Homemaker Mothi Chandrika said almost every month, the prices of provisions and vegetables and fruits were climbing up, making budgeting for the home a tough job.

“We also have to keep something aside for unexpected expenses and emergencies. As a result of this, savings have become dismal, which is bad in the long run. The government must ensure some kind of mechanism for stability in prices,” she opined.

Non-subsidised

Oil industry experts, however, said when compared to December last year, the price of LPG was considerably lower. “In November 2018, it was ₹960 per refill, and in December a refill was priced at ₹826.50 in Chennai. Consumers must remember that the government continues to subsidise LPG. These rates are those of non-subsidised cylinders,” he said. On the hike in petrol prices by over ₹2 per litre over November, an industry insider explained that diesel prices had not gone up. “The excise rates for both fuels is different,” an expert said.