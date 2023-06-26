HamberMenu
Petrol bunk operated by women convicts coming up at Puzhal  

The fuel outlet, being set up by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, will be operated by 30 inmates of the Special Prison for Women, Puzhal, says DGP Amaresh Pujari

June 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister S.Regupathy, Director General of Police, Amaresh Pujari inspecting the proposed petrol bunk on Monday.

Minster S.Regupathy, Director General of Police, Amaresh Pujari inspecting the proposed petrol bunk on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services will soon set up a petrol bunk, which will be operated by women prisoners, at Puzhal.

On Monday, Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons S. Regupathy inspected the work of the new fuel retail outlet at “Freedom Filling Station” unit II of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). The outlet is under construction with a budget of ₹1.92 crore, near Special Prison for Women at Puzhal. 

Amaresh Pujari, Director-General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Service, said the construction of the outlet was expected to be completed within a month.  The retail outlet would have petrol, diesel and XP95 fuel dispensed through five units. It will be operated by 30 women inmates of the Special Prison for Women (SPW), Puzhal.

It will have underground storage tanks with a capacity of 20 kilo litres of petrol and 20 kilo litres of XP95 and 40 kilo litres of diesel. In addition to this, IOCL will build a branch of Prison Bazar (Sirai Sandhai) for selling the “Freedom” brand items produced by prison inmates. 

P. Kanagaraj, DIG of Prisons, Headquarters, Chennai Range, and A. Murugesan, DIG of Prisons (Administration) were present.

