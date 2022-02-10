Petrol Bombs hurled at BJP office in T. Nagar

CHENNAI:

10 February 2022 09:55 IST

Unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at the entrance of the Bharatiya Janata Party office here in the early hours of Thursday. Police has launched an investigation to nab those involved in the crime.

Police sources said at 1:30 am, unidentified persons came on bikes and hurled petrol bombs at the entrance of the BJP office, Vaidyaraman street, T. Nagar which is guarded by police personnel round the clock. No one was injured in the incident and no major damage was reported from the incident.

Karu Nagarajan, general secretary of the BJP took up the matter with City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Mambalam Police has registered a case and is investigating.

On scrutiny of the CCTV footage, the police apprehended one suspect Vinodh from Nandanam who has a couple of criminal cases pending against him. Preliminary reports said that the suspect told the police that the bombs were thrown for the BJP support for NEET issue in the State.