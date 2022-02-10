Chennai

Petrol Bombs hurled at BJP office in T. Nagar

A scene outside the BJP State head quarters in Chennai after a petrol bomb was hurled in the early hours of Thursday   | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI. K

Unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at the entrance of the Bharatiya Janata Party office here in the early hours of Thursday. Police has launched an investigation to nab those involved in the crime.

Police sources said at 1:30 am, unidentified persons came on bikes and hurled petrol bombs at the entrance of the BJP office, Vaidyaraman street, T. Nagar which is guarded by police personnel round the clock. No one was injured in the incident and no major damage was reported from the incident.

Karu Nagarajan, general secretary of the BJP took up the matter with City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Mambalam Police has registered a case and is investigating.

On scrutiny of the CCTV footage, the police apprehended one suspect Vinodh from Nandanam who has a couple of criminal cases pending against him. Preliminary reports said that the suspect told the police that the bombs were thrown for the BJP support for NEET issue in the State.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 9:58:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/petrol-bombs-hurled-at-bjp-office-in-t-nagar/article38405833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY