HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petrol bomb hurled at temple by a frustrated man

The man was quickly rounded up by the police personnel and no one was injured in the incident 

November 10, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
People gathered in front of Veerabhadra Swamy temple near Govindappa Naicker Street where a man hurled a petrol bomb on Friday.

People gathered in front of Veerabhadra Swamy temple near Govindappa Naicker Street where a man hurled a petrol bomb on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A businessman in his thirties barged into the sanctum-sanctorum of a temple in Kothawal Chavadi and hurled a bottle filled with petrol. He was quickly rounded up by the police personnel and no one was injured in the incident. 

Since it was Friday, devotees had gathered in the Veerabhadra Swamy Temple located on Athiyappa Street and Govindappa Street Junction and the suspect, a regular at the temple for long, entered the premises and barged into the sanctum sanctorum.

Even as the temple priest told him not to enter, he took out a bottle filled with petrol and hurled the bomb. The priest rushed out in panic. In the impact, the garland of the deity was burnt.

Other devotees who were inside the premises fled the scene. Traffic police personnel who were on duty nearby rushed to the temple on hearing the commotion. They overpowered the man when he tried to escape. Later, he was handed over to the Law and Order police personnel. 

Police said the suspect, J. Muralikrishnan, 39, a local resident, has cases registered against him and was living at Seven Wells, Broadway in Chennai. He was a regular visitor to the Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Kothwal Chavadi Police Station limits for long. Initial investigation revealed that he was drunk when he hurled the petrol bomb and had done it in frustration as his business was failing.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.