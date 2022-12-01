Petrol bomb hurled at shrimp farm owner’s house 

December 01, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a shrimp farm owner’s house in Pulicat on Wednesday.

The police said Mahimai Raj, 62, a resident of Periya Street, Pulicat, has been into shrimp farming and selling fish. His two sons stay on the first floor of his house. On Wednesday night, when the family was asleep, a few miscreants threw the explosive substance at his house.

On hearing the sound, Gilda Mary, wife of Mahimai Raj, came out and found a car and a bike parked in front of the house burning. The family members put out the fire. The police have taken up investigation based on a complaint from the family.

