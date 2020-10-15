Petrol bomb hurled at house in Teynampet

CHENNAI

15 October 2020 01:16 IST

Six motorcycles and portion of building damaged; police arrest two suspects, search on for five others

Miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a house in Teynampet belonging to a person who informed the police about ganja smokers near his home. Six motorcycles, two bicycles and a portion of the house were torched in the incident.

Two suspects have been apprehended and the police, after registering a case, are searching for their accomplices. The police said complainant Ashok Kumar, 28, a chef in a star hotel, was living in Thiru Vi Ka Kudiyiruppu in Teynampet.

He used to encounter a gang that loitered around Dr. Thomas Road and smoked ganja. On Tuesday, he spotted them near his residence and reprimanded them for trespassing.

This resulted in a scuffle, and the gang manhandled him. Mr. Kumar was rescued by neighbours; later, he informed the Teynampet police about the gang.

Angered by this, the gang returned and threw petrol bombs at Mr. Kumar’s home in the early hours of Wednesday. Six bikes, two bicycles and the front door were damaged.

Alerted by neighbours, Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived and put out the fire, while the police apprehended two suspects, Abi and Joshuva, and are searching for five others.

Ganja sellers held

In another incident, the Anna Salai police arrested Hussain, 40, of Chemmanchery, for carrying ganja in an auto.

A special team, which was conducting routine checks at the junction connecting Amir Mahal Lane and Perumal Mudali Street, intercepted the vehicle and recovered 1.1 kg ganja.

The Korukkupet police arrested three persons near Kannan Road for possessing and using narcotics. They arrested Narendran alias Thappa Narendran, 27, Sathish Kumar alias Thadi Sathish, 28, of Korukkupet, and G. Srikanth, 24, of Andhra Pradesh.

The police said they were in possession of nitrazepam and tapentadol tablets, syringes, mobile phones and knives.