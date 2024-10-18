ADVERTISEMENT

Petition mela to be held for aggrieved depositors of Purasawalkam Santhatha Sanga Nidhi Ltd 

Published - October 18, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Tamilnadu Police will conduct a ‘petition mela’ on Saturday to receive complaints from the depositors who lost their money in investing in the financial firm called Purasawalkam Santhatha Sanga Nidhi Ltd.

Police said the firm collected deposits from the public and defaulted on repayment and interest as promised. Hence, the EOW registered a case and arrested two directors of the firm. So far 758 have depositors lodged complaints and the cumulative loss to them is Rs. 53 crores.

The aggrieved depositors who have not yet filed a complaint should submit their complaints along with relevant documents (xerox copies) to the Chennai EOW officials in the below mentioned address on Saturday at 10 am at Sri Mini Kamakodi Wedding Hall, Agathiyar Nagar, Villivakkam, Chennai-49. (Opposite Singaram Pillai Boys Higher Secondary School) (Bus stop – Nathamuni Theatre) Mobile no: Dillibabu, DSP EOW headquarters- 9498102518.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US