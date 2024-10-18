GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Petition mela to be held for aggrieved depositors of Purasawalkam Santhatha Sanga Nidhi Ltd 

Published - October 18, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Tamilnadu Police will conduct a ‘petition mela’ on Saturday to receive complaints from the depositors who lost their money in investing in the financial firm called Purasawalkam Santhatha Sanga Nidhi Ltd.

Police said the firm collected deposits from the public and defaulted on repayment and interest as promised. Hence, the EOW registered a case and arrested two directors of the firm. So far 758 have depositors lodged complaints and the cumulative loss to them is Rs. 53 crores.

The aggrieved depositors who have not yet filed a complaint should submit their complaints along with relevant documents (xerox copies) to the Chennai EOW officials in the below mentioned address on Saturday at 10 am at Sri Mini Kamakodi Wedding Hall, Agathiyar Nagar, Villivakkam, Chennai-49. (Opposite Singaram Pillai Boys Higher Secondary School) (Bus stop – Nathamuni Theatre) Mobile no: Dillibabu, DSP EOW headquarters- 9498102518.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:56 am IST

