Chennai

Petition in HC to reopen places of worship

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to permit reopening of temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and other religious institutions which remain closed ever since a nationwide lockdown was implemented on March 24 to fight COVID-19.

The case has been listed before a Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana on Monday. R.K. Jaleel, an activist from Chennai, had filed the case through his counsel M.L. Ravi, contending that there was no logic behind keeping religious institutions closed when government was desperate to open liquor shops.

Since the lockdown had been relaxed to a great extent now with shops and other commercial institutions having been permitted to function, for extended hours with limited staff, the litigant claimed that religious institutions should also be allowed to be reopened especially because the Muslims were now fasting in the holy month of Ramzan.

