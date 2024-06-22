Pet dog bites 11-year-old boy in Mangadu, father files complaint

An 11-year-old boy was attacked by a pet dog near Mangadu on Thursday while the daughter of the animal’s owner was taking the canine for a walk. He has been admitted to a hospital, and his father has lodged a complaint with the Mangadu police.

While the boy, R. Thujesh, was standing near the entrance of his house at Charles Nagar in Kozhumanivakkam, the animal - a Rottweiler — bit the boy on his thigh.

When the boy cried for help, his parents rushed to his rescue. He was taken to a private hospital, and given first aid. Later, he was referred to the Government Poonamallee Hospital, and is under observation.

The boy’s father, Rajesh, a businessman filed the complaint against the dog’s owner, Karthik. The police have registered a case under Section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code, and requested the Mangadu Municipal authority to take the dog to a shelter. Mr. Rajesh said, “We are rearing a labrador pup at home. My son was standing at the gate when the dog was on the street. Suddenly, the Rottweiler rushed towards my labrador aggressively. In the melee, my son was bitten by the Rottweiler.

It may be recalled that two full-grown Rottweiler dogs mauled a five-year-old girl at a park in Thousand Lights last month. The girl’s mother, who tried to rescue her child, also suffered injuries. In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was attacked by two pet dogs — a Rottweiler and a Boxer — at Kolathur Teachers’ Colony when the owner of the animals was taking them for a walk.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the owner of the buffalo that attacked a 35-year-old woman in Tiruvottriyur on Sunday after her dress got entangled in the animal’s horns.

The owner, Venkat Sai, 27, of Komatha Nagar was arrested on charges of causing grievous hurt. He was later released on bail.

