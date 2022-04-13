Pet adoption drive for shelter dogs on April 16

Actors Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay to be present at VR mall for the event.

Amazon Prime Video, in association with The Hindu, is conducting “Paws For A Cause”, a special pet adoption drive for shelter dogs, on April 16. The drive will be held from 4.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at VR Chennai, Anna Nagar. Nearly 80 pups will be available for adoption. The drive promises endless pet cuddles, fun activities and entertainment for the family. Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay, who star in the upcoming film Oh My Dog, will be present at the event. Written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the film is produced by actors Jyotika and Suriya and is all set to release on April 21 on Amazon Prime Video. The pet care partner for the adoption drive is Supertails, the venue partner is VR Chennai, Anna Nagar, and the knowledge partner is Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary and Shelter (BMAD). To register, scan the QR code given or visit https://bit.ly/3E5CIkY for details. For queries, persons can contact 9941255695.



