Perungalathur-Puzhal elevated stretch of Chennai bypass to get LED lights soon

April 22, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lighting on the 32-km-long Perungalathur-Puzhal elevated Chennai bypass is all set to be improved at a cost of ₹14.82 crore. The contractor is expected to complete the installation of 2,133 LED lights in four months.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the agreement with the contractor had been signed.

A total of 1,033 double arm bracket poles of 10 m height each and 1,033 single arm bracket poles of the same height will be installed. Along with these, 347 single arm bracket poles of 9 m height each are to be erected along the bypass. At present, locations near toll plazas alone have been lit with 80 lamp posts.

Adequate illumination on the elevated bypass that passes through Ambattur, Porur and Maduravoyal had been a long-felt need of motorists. “It is very difficult to drive just using vehicle headlights. We miss out exits and sometimes even cattle and smaller vehicles turning onto the road. I usually avoid taking the road at night,” said Vinoth, an autorickshaw driver.

People unfamiliar with the road just feel lost. “During the lockdown, I got onto the elevated road near the Vanagaram toll plaza and since I did not know the route, I missed the exit at Ambattur and ended up getting off at Perungalathur and had to travel all the way back. Since it is a national highway, the road signages showing the way to Chennai and Kolkata are useful only for truckers. Names of localities too should be mentioned on the signages,” said Nagarajan, a resident of Aminjikarai.