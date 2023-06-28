Perungalathur grade separator partially open to traffic

June 28, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan on Wednesday opened to traffic one arm of the under-construction grade separator at Perungalathur. The two-way arm, connecting Perumal Koil Street with GST Road, will help motorists pass level crossing 32. This arm alone cost ₹24.8 crore. The total cost of the six-arm facility with a combined length of 2.5 km is ₹237 crore. Already the arm allowing traffic from the Chengalpattu side has been opened to traffic. Another arm that will land at Sadhanandapuram on the Eastern Bypass would take time to complete as land acquisition is underway.