Perungalathur boy makes it to State cricket team

M. Ram Kumar, a class XI student of Valluvar Gurukulam Higher Secondary School in West Tambaram and a resident of Perungalathur has been selected to the State cricket team in the under-17 tournament. An all-rounder, Ram Kumar will take part in the tournament to be held next month in Madhya Pradesh.

Ram Kumar, who is a pace bowler was selected after an impressive bowling performance in the matches conducted by the School Games Federation of India in Kattankulathur.

“I took more than five wickets in a few matches,” he says.

He is being coached by D. Venkateshwaran of Gurukulam Cricket Academy.

“Before joining the academy, I used to play cricket regularly with my friends during weekends and on holidays,” he adds.

Says his coach Venkateshwaran, “He has been consistent in his performance in matches he played against other school teams. He has won many best bowler awards. He is also good at batting and fielding, and is an asset to the team.”

Thanking his coach, teachers and principal R. Sai Sudha and secretary D.K. Srinivasan for their encouragement and support, Ram Kumar says his ambition is to play for the Indian team. His favourite cricketer is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he adds.

Class VII student to play in State chess tourney

Another student of the school, M. Dilip Kumar, studying in Class VII student, was recently selected to play in a state-level chess tournament in the U-14 category.

He is being trained by V.S. Kalyana Raghavan.

“I practice daily for a couple of hours. My FIDE rank rating is 1334. I have taken part in district and state -level tournaments held in Chennai, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Erode, Hosur, and Villupuram in under - 12, 13,14 and 15 categories and have won matches. My favourite player is Viswanathan Anand. My aim is to win the Grandmaster title. I want to join the army and serve the nation after I grow up,” says Dilip Kumar, a resident of Mudichur.