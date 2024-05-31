Perumbakkam wetland catches fire twice over the past two days

Nearly two hectares of the Perumbakkam wetland was engulfed in fire over the past two days.

Located on Sholinganallur-Medavakkam Road, the wetland, which is part of the Perumbakkam Reserve Forest, attracts several species of ducks and waders. On Thursday, a fire was reported by locals around 9 p.m., soon after which the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel and the Forest Department officials reached the spot. The team, with the help of locals, put out the fire within two hours, said V.A. Saravanan, District Forest Officer, Chennai.

According to Mr. Saravanan, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, it spread from the adjacent private patta land. “The temperature was also very high,” he said. On May 30, Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6°C.

A small fire broke out again at the same spot on Friday morning, which was subsequently brought under control by forest officials and the TNFRS personnel, said Mr. Saravanan. However, owing to the sizzling weather, the Forest Department is continuing to monitor the situation.

Besides several anthropogenic pressures, such as domestic sewage from nearby houses and unbridled construction of residential apartments in adjoining patta land, the wetland was also under a dry spell this season as it did not receive enough water. This resulted in fewer avian guests and large parts of it are covered with dry grassy vegetation.

The Perumbakkam wetland is still an important transit ground, said K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan of The Nature Trust. Black-winged stilt, bronze-winged jacana, Eurasian spoonbill, glossy ibis, little egret, painted stork, spot-billed pelican, white-breasted waterhen, and Indian spot-billed duck are some of the species that can be spotted here, he added.