Perumbakkam forum seeks better roads

KAMPERS Welfare Association in Perumbakkam has requested the Kancheepuram District Collectorate to lay roads at the following neighbourhoods in Perumbakkam: Mookambigai Nagar, Perumal Nagar and Shanthi Nagar.

According to office-bearers of the association, since 2009, the aforementioned localities gradually began to emerge as residential colonies, but the roads there leave a lot to be desired.

“At present, the streets are riddled with stones and on some sections the stoned can be found dangerously protruding.

In fact in April 2018, we sent a petition to the Kancheepuram District Collectorate.

We learnt that the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Perumbakkam prepared an estimate for the road work and it was submitted to the Collectorate.

A copy of it was also given to the Association. However, there is no sign of any development on this issue,” says N. Nalla Sivam, the Association treasurer.

As the initiation of road work is still pending, the Association sent a petition to the Collectorate in July 2018 and again this April and a third one in June.

“Acting on the petition, the BDO inspected the roads in Perumbakkam and has sent a letter to the Collectorate requesting that funds be released at the earliest,” says K. Sarangadass, the Association president.