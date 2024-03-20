Persons with disabilities, super senior citizens wanting to vote from home must submit Form 12D before March 25

March 20, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

If you are a person with disabilities (40% or above) or a senior citizen above 85 years of age and cannot travel to your polling booth, Form 12D can help you cast your vote from home. Since the election date for Tamil Nadu has been fixed for April 19, the form has to be filled and submitted before the 25th of this month.

According to official sources, booth-level officials have been going to the houses of such persons and getting the forms filled with details from their voter ID cards. Those who do not get the forms in the next couple of days, can call their respective district helplines.

According to the electoral rolls, in Chennai there are 11,600 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and 65,800 people in the age group of 85 years and above. For any assistance, voters can call 1913 or 1950. In Kancheepuram district, there are 14,270 persons aged 85 years and above and 13,677 PwD and the helpline number is 1800-425-7087. In Chengalpattu district there are a total of 25,222 voters in the 85 years and above age category and 13,368 PwD voters and those needing help can call the district control room on 1800-425-7088; 044-27427412/ 044-27427414. In Tiruvallur, there are 24,565 voters who are 85 plus and 19,478 PwD and the helpline numbers are 1800-425-8515 or 044-27660641/27660642

The Tamil Nadu Elders Welfare Association treasurer, S. M. Chellaswamy, said that the age limit should be brought down to 80 years since many in this age group need hand railings to move around and stepping out is a major issue. “If one spouse is given the opportunity to vote from home, the other too must be given the same facility. Many of us are incapacitated by geriatric diseases, including osteoporosis and arthritis. The elderly cannot travel by themselves and since this generation still considers the right to vote a sacred one, their right should be safeguarded,” he said.

T.M.N. Deepaknathan of the December 3 Movement said that ramps at many polling booths did not have the correct gradient. “This provision for voting from home is being made only because physical infrastructure is not ready. Access audits are needed right from the point where vehicles are parked, to the booths before election in all districts. At many booths, it is impossible for the wheelchair-bound to manoeuver inside. The booths do not have accessible toilets. The government should also make arrangements for emergency medical care since both PwDs and senior citizens would require it,” he said.

