Persons with disabilities, senior citizens get barrier-free access to Marina beach

November 25, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed the permanent pathway for persons with disability on the Marina beach. It will be inaugurated on November 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the wooden pathway has been constructed near Vivekanandar Illam for a length of 263 metres from the Marina beach service road to the high tide line. “This is India’s first permanent ramp for persons with disabilities on a beach. It is built with three types of wood: babool, red meranti and Brazilian wood,” said an official. “Openings have been provided every 10 metres to enable passage for walkers on the beach sands. The viewing point is almost 10 metres away from the sea,” he said.

A large number of senior citizens are expected to visit the beach after the inauguration of the pathway.

Deepak Nathan, State president of December 3 Movement, said the ramp in the beach was a facility marked not only for persons with disabilities but for those who had various difficulties in enjoying nature along the beach.

“In addition to the disabled persons, benefits will be reaped by many other persons, including senior citizens. We have seen social media posts about how people have started to enjoy the facility. This project for inclusion should be a great lesson for all of us as it includes and serves a large number of senior citizens too,” Mr. Nathan said.

Ummul Khair, Disability Rights Alliance member, said the success of the project was expected to lead to more infrastructure development initiatives for the welfare of persons with disabilities.