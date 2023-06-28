Persons with disabilities, Kattiyakari Theatre group members learn basics of Carnatic music in Chennai

June 28, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - CHENNAI

Disability services and support organisation Vidya Sagar, at Kotturpuram, witnessed an inclusive four-hour long musical workshop on Monday with Carnatic vocalist Spoorthi Rao and keyboard player and vocalist Rishabh Kaushik teaching 30-odd participants the nuances of Carnatic music.

Organised by California-based non-profit SciArtsRUs USA, the workshop had aspiring artistes with disabilities and also a group of beginners in music, from the Kattiyakari Theatre group. They learnt to sing the Shankarabharanam Nottuswaram Vande Meenakshi and Madurai Mani Iyer’s English Note.

“Though many of them were able to sing quite well, they did not have any formal training in music. We taught them the concepts of tala and Shruthi,” said Spoorthi Rao.

The workshop started with the participants singing and the two young musicians gauging each one’s ability. “The group, though very diverse, was very responsive. They just didn’t want the evening to end. We told them there surely would be another workshop,” said Rishabh Kaushik.

Vidya Sagar’s founder Poonam Natarajan said she was glad to see an inclusive musical event taking place at the institution. She hoped that more such workshops would be conducted.

Ranjini Kaushik, founder, SciArtsRUs USA said that it has been four years since the organisation was founded, and during that time, many including programmes including Margazhi Maatram have been organised. In light of Pride Month, the orgaisation brought together members of the LGBTQ community too, she said.

