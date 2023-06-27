Persons with disabilities explore acting, through tailormade course

June 27, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

For a group of 23 persons with disabilities, who came together in the city a few days ago, expression, communication and creativity came to the fore as part of a unique and inclusive opportunity.

They were participating in a week-long Basic Screen Acting programme conducted by Chennai-based YWTC Charitable Trust in partnership with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

After having conducted the course virtually for two batches, this was the first time it was held in person and free of cost for the participants. Led by actor, acting trainer and theatre director Sanjay More, the course was tailor-made for persons with disabilities and supported by Anandam Special School and 4AT Consulting.

“Starting from the history of acting, the course sought to explore several facets of the craft through engaging sessions, activities and exercises which focused on how to effectively express ourselves. We were spoken to about realistically portraying characters on screen, camera angles, and even technical terms used on film sets,” said P. Madhavi Latha, president, YWTC Charitable Trust. The trust believes that the focus of the course is on life skills, overcoming inhibitions and building confidence.

Ms. Madhavi said this was one-of-a-kind opportunity for persons with disabilities. “This is not just for those who harbour dreams of acting but also for many who want to feel empowered to embrace their inner talent and break the barriers. Opportunities to learn or know more about acting were not available in the past for many of us and we want the participants to know anything is possible,” she said.

Under its Centre for Open Learning, FTII has been conducting short courses with the element of inclusion featuring prominently in its curriculum. With discussions surrounding the importance of representation on screen growing louder by the day, Ms. Madhavi said that persons with disabilities had to be given more opportunities to essay a range of characters.

“For now, persons with disabilities hardly get to essay lead roles in stories where they are the sole focus. It is not necessary that every story needs to be a great tale of inspiration — why not cast us as a part of the family or even a workplace? We are everywhere,” she said.