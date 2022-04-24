Persons with disabilities call for accessible toilets

People with disabilities comlain that public toilets meant for them are kept locked

Persons with disabilities have suggested that the Greater Chennai Corporation should keep a wheelchair outside the public toilet at the Marina beach. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

When R. Jayachandran recently wanted to use a public toilet in New Washermenpet, he found the toilet meant for persons with disabilities kept locked.No one was there with the key and it remained inaccessible and he had to finally leave and look for a toilet elsewhere.

For several persons with disabilities in the city, public toilets remain inaccessible — either due to lack of maintenance, infrastructure that they are unable to navigate or are simply kept under lock and key.

Mr. Jayachandran, who is a resident of New Washermanpet, said that similarly, another toilet meant for people with disabilities near Cross Road in the same area was kept locked.“We have even picked fights in a few areas asking for toilets to be kept open, and for it to be easily accessible,” he said.

Around 252 modern toilets are to come up in zones 5, 6 and 9 of the Greater Chennai Corporation and officials say that all toilet blocks will compulsorily have an accessible stall for persons with disabilities to use. “We have taken into account the suggestions put forth by persons with disabilities and have incorporated their suggestions into the design,” a senior official said.

As a part of this proposal, a public toilet is expected to be available every 500m along arterial roads and bus routes in the city. At present, the Corporation maintains nearly 816 public and community toilets across the city.

While the persons with disabilities welcomed the construction of modern toilets for their use, they said that a number of aspects need to be kept in mind with regard to its construction and maintenance.

T. Surendhran, a resident of T. Nagar, said that apart from ensuring ramps, regular water supply, and easy-to-operate taps for persons with disabilities, there should be regular maintenance to ensure it stayed clean.

“Many of us are scared to step out because we are worried if there will be accessible toilets available for us to use. Toilets in public places, in arterial roads, and in government offices is what should be given first priority,” he said. He recalled finding toilets both at the Egmore Railway Station and Koyambedu Bus Terminus locked in the past.In his own locality in Dharmapuram, he said that the two toilets are badly maintained and not fit for use even by others, let alone persons with disabilities.

While Marina beach is all set to get new modern toilets in 11 new locations, S. Dilshad Begum, a resident of Tondiarpet, said that wheelchairs must be kept outside the toilets meant for the disabled.“Many persons with disabilities might be passing by on their vehicles and can only use the toilet with a wheelchair. The public toilet in Marina does not have a wheelchair, and it would greatly benefit us if every toilet had one kept outside,” she said.

She stressed on the importance of accessible facilities for women in particular, and said that if they were alone, they often found it hard to ask for assistance to be taken into the toilets.