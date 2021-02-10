Persons with disabilities begin indefinite protest across State, demand increased allowance and employment

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) began indefinite protests across the State in front of government offices. In Chennai, members took part in protests at Chepauk, Guindy, Tambaram and Tondiarpet.

The protesters said they had reiterated their long-standing demand for an increase in the monthly financial allowance given to them. “Telengana is giving persons with disabilities ₹3,016 every month and Puducherry is giving ₹3,000 per month. For the last 10 years, our monthly assistance has only been ₹1,000 and it is very difficult for us to manage with this given how much the prices of essentials have risen,” said S. Namburajan, general secretary, TARATDAC.

The association has further pointed out that there were nearly 1.10 lakh persons with disabilities waiting for jobs and that the Tamil Nadu government had not taken steps to fill the backlog of vacancies in government departments. In the private sector as well, members of TARATDAC alleged that nothing had been done by the State and Central governments to ensure the 5% reservation for persons with disabilities as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

The TARATDAC office-bearers were invited for talks with the Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare on Tuesday. “The talks were inconclusive and we are continuing with the protest,” Mr. Namburajan said.