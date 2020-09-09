Chennai

Personnel of the Chennai City Police will get a day off on their birthday

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has introduced a system of greeting police personnel on their birthdays and giving them a day off to boost morale.

The card signed by Mr. Aggarwal is distributed to the respective police personnel. Either the Deputy Commissioner or the Assistant Commissioner of the jurisdiction will invite the personnel to celebrate their birthday.

The person will be given the card and after a cake is cut, they will be given the rest of the day off, sources said.

