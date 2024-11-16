Personality of judges determines extent of judicial independence: Justice B.V. Nagarathna

The personality of judges will determine the extent of judicial independence and autonomy. It is important for judges to decide on their own appreciation of law and conscience, unfettered by views of others, Justice B.V. Nagarathna, Judge, Supreme Court of India, said here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering a lecture on ‘Checks and Balance Under the Indian Constitution-Through a Looking Glass’ at the centenary commemoration of Justice S. Natarajan, former Judge of the Supreme Court, she noted that Justice Natarajan personified judicial independence, she said the individual conviction of a judge and courage should decide matters before the law. The Judiciary’s independence and judicial accountability are complementary.

Justice P. Sadasivam, former Chief Justice of India and former Kerala Governor, who released a commemoration souvenir, said it comprised both tributes from various eminent personalities and excerpts from his autobiography Family History and Rambling Reminiscences, edited by historian V. Sriram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers recounted instances from Justice Natarajan’s life that started in Salem, his notable appointments in the Madras High Court and Supreme Court, leadership roles in various organisations, particularly Ethiraj College, and his strong family values. Justice D. Krishnakumar, Judge, Madras High Court, elaborated on Justice Natarajan’s unwavering commitment to fairness, justice, and integrity.

Quoting from Thirukkural, Justice F.M. Ibrahim Kalifulla, former Judge, Supreme Court, said Justice Natarajan was an able lawyer and celebrated judge who rendered landmark judgments in the Supreme Court. While Justice C. Nagappan, former Judge, Supreme Court, recalled Justice Natarajan as a man who lived a remarkable life, had an illustrious career, and left behind a rich legacy, whose principles inspired countless individuals. P.S. Raman, Advocate General, Government of Tamil Nadu, shared anecdotes about his erudite judgments.

Recounting his long friendship with Justice Natarajan, G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT University, also drew the attention of the legal fraternity on the pendency of cases, and urged them to find a solution to reduce it and legal costs. Justice Natarajan’s sons Ramesh Rajan and Mahesh Rajan also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.