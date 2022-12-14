Personalised motorised wheelchairs distributed for persons with disabilities

December 14, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

In an initiative to provide personalised motorised wheelchairs for 500 people with disabilities, global auto components major Hyundai MOBIS has partnered with NeoMotion, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up that works on developing indigenous rehabilitative devices. 

The wheelchairs were handed over to the first set of 50 beneficiaries at the MOBIS Plant in Sriperumbudur earlier this week. 

Called “NeoFly”, the wheelchairs are custommade after a clinical assessment of the beneficiary to provide the proper fitting and the correct posture. A scooter clip-on device, called “NeoBolt” allows wheelchairs to be driven on the road. The aim behind this initiative is to empower the beneficiaries and help them complete their education and pursue employment opportunities. 

Highlighting the unique aspects of this initiative, Prem Sai, Head Of Human Resources, Hyundai MOBIS, said: “As a part of medical support, this project will provide 500 motorised wheelchairs to support persons with disabilities in and around Chennai, Haryana, Hyderabad and Mumbai.”

Related Topics

Chennai / disabled

