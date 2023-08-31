Person living with HIV treated for severe respiratory issues, complications

August 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 33-year-old man, a person living with HIV, was treated at a private hospital for severe respiratory issues and a number of life-threatening complications recently.

According to a press release, the patient, who hailed from Nellore, was first admitted to a hospital in Nellore due to worsening respiratory symptoms. He was referred to Prashanth Hospitals in June where initial evaluations showed critical oxygen requirements, following which he was put on non-invasive ventilation and high flow nasal cannula support.

CT chest scans showed widespread lung abnormalities. He was transferred to the Medical Intensive Care Unit. “Burkholderia Cepacia” complex was detected in a blood culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

By June, his condition worsened, necessitating intubation and mechanical ventilation. Evaluations showed advanced HIV with severely low CD4 count, cytomegalovirus, pneumocystis jirovecii, herpes zoster, pseudomonas, Klebsiella bacteria, deep vein thrombosis and critical illness polyneuropathy.

Ajith Kumar, critical care specialist, Prashanth Hospitals, said they had to employ a multi-disciplinary approach involving drug treatments, ECMO, high-end antibiotics and other treatments to address the patient’s condition. The patient recovered and was moved to home care on August 14, the release said.

G. Prashanth Krishna, managing director of Prashanth Hospitals, Chennai, commended the medical team for its efforts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.