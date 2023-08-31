HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Person living with HIV treated for severe respiratory issues, complications

August 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man, a person living with HIV, was treated at a private hospital for severe respiratory issues and a number of life-threatening complications recently.

According to a press release, the patient, who hailed from Nellore, was first admitted to a hospital in Nellore due to worsening respiratory symptoms. He was referred to Prashanth Hospitals in June where initial evaluations showed critical oxygen requirements, following which he was put on non-invasive ventilation and high flow nasal cannula support.

CT chest scans showed widespread lung abnormalities. He was transferred to the Medical Intensive Care Unit. “Burkholderia Cepacia” complex was detected in a blood culture.

By June, his condition worsened, necessitating intubation and mechanical ventilation. Evaluations showed advanced HIV with severely low CD4 count, cytomegalovirus, pneumocystis jirovecii, herpes zoster, pseudomonas, Klebsiella bacteria, deep vein thrombosis and critical illness polyneuropathy.

Ajith Kumar, critical care specialist, Prashanth Hospitals, said they had to employ a multi-disciplinary approach involving drug treatments, ECMO, high-end antibiotics and other treatments to address the patient’s condition. The patient recovered and was moved to home care on August 14, the release said.

G. Prashanth Krishna, managing director of Prashanth Hospitals, Chennai, commended the medical team for its efforts.

Related Topics

Chennai / hospital and clinic / private health care

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.