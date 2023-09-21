Persistent showers marginally bring down rain deficit in many T.N. districts 

September 21, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Persistent showers in various parts of Tamil Nadu for the past few days have marginally brought down the rain deficit in different districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted scattered rain to continue in the State till Sunday. Some districts may get heavy rain till Friday.

With the southwest monsoon staying active over the region, the State is likely to experience wet weather till the month-end. Tamil Nadu has received 30.1 cm of rain so far this season — 6% more than average. This is considered normal seasonal rainfall. It should be noted that the State’s overall rain was only 1% more than normal until last Saturday.

Officials said scattered rain had reduced shortfall in seasonal rain in districts like Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar, Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur.

Chennai and Tirunelveli are among the districts that have received bountiful rain this season. However, rain deficiency has crossed 46% in Kanniyakumari and Tiruppur.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted that scattered rain with light to moderate intensity would continue till the weekend. On Thursday, nine districts, including the Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruchi and Namakkal are likely to receive heavy rain in isolated places. Districts such as Karur and Erode are expected to get heavy rain on Friday. Chennai may experience evening thunderstorms in some areas till Friday. On Wednesday, places like Kodaikanal, Vellore and Poonamallee in Chennai received light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, said Tamil Nadu usually receives more seasonal rain in September. Besides favourable conditions in the Bay of Bengal, Madden-Julian Oscillation phase — an eastward moving disturbance of clouds and rainfall across the tropical oceans — has also been favourable for the monsoon.

Such rainfall would be caused by wind velocity convergence, a phenomenon that occurs due to changes in the speed of westerly winds. Days would be usually warm in places like Chennai and followed by evening thunderstorms and rain, he said. Normally, the southwest monsoon begins to show symptoms of withdrawal after mid-September. However, it may take longer this year as wet weather is set to continue till the month-end, officials added.

