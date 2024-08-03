ADVERTISEMENT

Permits of 5 lorries cancelled for dumping sewage in Buckingham Canal

Updated - August 03, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The action was taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and based on a list of penalised vehicles from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Transport Office, Sholinganallur, recently cancelled the permits of five private sewer lorries that had dumped sewage into the Buckingham Canal near Sholinganallur.

The action was taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and based on a list of penalised vehicles from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. A team of Metrowater officials falling under zone 15 had earlier seized vehicles for dumping sewage into the waterway under the Septage Management Act, said sources.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department had brought out the ‘Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines’ last year to regulate transportation and disposal of sewage in regions without adequate sewer network and also protect waterbodies and waterways.

