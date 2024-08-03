GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Permits of 5 lorries cancelled for dumping sewage in Buckingham Canal

The action was taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and based on a list of penalised vehicles from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Updated - August 03, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Transport Office, Sholinganallur, recently cancelled the permits of five private sewer lorries that had dumped sewage into the Buckingham Canal near Sholinganallur.

The action was taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and based on a list of penalised vehicles from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. A team of Metrowater officials falling under zone 15 had earlier seized vehicles for dumping sewage into the waterway under the Septage Management Act, said sources.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department had brought out the ‘Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines’ last year to regulate transportation and disposal of sewage in regions without adequate sewer network and also protect waterbodies and waterways.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.