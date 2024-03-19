Permit autos near terminal at Chennai airport, say passengers

March 19, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

At a time when air passenger traffic has been rising and people from all walks of life take flights, passengers say autorickshaws should be allowed to enter the Chennai airport premises to drop them off since it is more affordable than taxis.

N. Subramanian, an 80-year-old resident of the city who recently went to the airport to see his son off, said he found it very inconvenient to walk all the way from the entrance to the terminal, after the autorickshaws he hired was not allowed into the airport. “I had to rush since my son was running late for the flight. If the autorickshaws are allowed inside, it will be a lot more easier for passengers and visitors, especially senior citizens,” he said.

Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a frequent flyer and resident of the city, said since air traffic has increased drastically and thousands of people from all of life travel, allowing autorickshaws right until the arrival or departure areas, will help passengers who come by autorickshaws as they needn’t carry their baggage till the terminal. In the absence of it, it will be ideal to increase the frequency of buggy service. “Cabs are very expensive and if autorickshaws are allowed I prefer taking the latter.”

Additional buggy services planned

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said autorickshaws had never been allowed inside the airport as it would be very difficult to regulate the traffic within the premises. Instead, they said, they planned to substantially increase the buggy services and ensure that passengers who came by bus or autorickshaw get picked up from the entrance and get dropped near the terminal.

“If there are pregnant women and disabled passengers or if any passenger comes in the last minute and requests the staff at the gate, they are permitted in the autorickshaws till the terminal entry. It will be challenging to handle traffic inside the premises if autorickshaws are also allowed in. There are also Chennai Metro Rail services which passengers can utilise. This apart, for the convenience of those who come by autorickshaws or buses, we will add more buggy services soon which can drop them,” an official said.

