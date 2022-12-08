Permanent solution in sight for subsidence on Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar

December 08, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

A sustainable, effective sewer network has remained a pipedream for over two decades for residents of K.K. Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to ensure permanent solution to the problem of subsidence, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started preliminary work to improve the sewer infrastructure on Anna Main Road.

The ₹31.53-crore work is crucial as large pipelines on Anna Main Road carry nearly 80 million litres of sewage daily and even up to 118 mld during rainy days. Sewage generated from places such as CIT Nagar, Ashok Nagar, K.K. Nagar, MGR Nagar, Saidapet, Jaffarkhanpet and Virugambakkam is transmitted through the deep sewer lines.

Residents of MGR Nagar and K.K. Nagar said the ride on the arterial road linking areas like Nesapakkam and Ramapuram have been bumpy as a portion of it is mostly barricaded to repair portions of the road that had caved in because of sewer pipeline collapse.

The water agency recently completed temporary work to fix pipelines after a portion of the road caved in near MGR Nagar Road junction and also near Nesapakkam pumping station.

V. Gopalakrishnan, resident of MGR Nagar and RTI activist, said work on improving the sewer network on Anna Main Road was taken up under Chennai City River Conservation Project more than a decade ago. The problem recurs during every monsoon.

Residents have little choice other than travelling on pothole-ridden arterial road and suffer water contamination during such pipeline bursts.

Residents wanted the quality of the infrastructure to be improved to avoid subsidence and frequent digging of the road.

Officials at the water board said the old RCC pipelines were being replaced with cast iron pipes that have a lifespan of 50 years. Instead of lines that allow flow through gravity, a system to regulate through pressure would be adopted to prevent spill over or bursts. These lines are laid at a depth of 5 m to 9 m.

“We have started work to improve sewage pumping stations in Ashok Nagar and Old Nesapakkam. Similar work will be taken up in K.K. Nagar and Bharathidasan Colony pumping stations,” said an official.

The water agency plans to start laying new pipelines linking sewage pumping stations for a distance of 3 km on Anna Main Road and Kamarajar Salai junction by mid-January. “We have sought permission for road cuts after the monsoon. Work will be over in 18 months,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT