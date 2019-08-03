Permanent barricades come up at Ashok Nagar roundabout

With permanent barricades firmly in place now, the intersection of 11th Avenue Road and Seventh Avenue Road in Ashok Nagar is expected to get safer for road users.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has placed steel barricades with cement bases fixed to the ground. This arrangement was established a week ago.

“It will lead motorists especially motorcyclists to use the roundtana near the intersection.

Earlier, motorists use to skip the roundtana and drive straight to access the 11th Avenue Road from 7th Avenue Road and this would result in accidents.

Moreover, 11th Avenue Road is wide, therefore, motorists tend to drive at a high speed.

Now, the barricades will prevent such rash driving,” says G. Raman, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

Earlier, speed-breakers and warning boards were installed near the intersection but had little impact in preventing motorists from skipping the roundtana.

The significance of the intersection is that water tankers frequent it as a CMWSSB pumping station is located nearby. An RTO office is also in the vicinity.

Therefore, the Department uses 11th Avenue Road to carry out some of its functions such as issuing permits. Hence, a row of vehicles can be found parked along the road.

“Steps will be taken to prevent rash driving on the 11th Avenue Road,” say police sources.