Periyar’s ideas and opinions are timeless and are relevant even today, says Kanimozhi

In a democracy, it is essential to allow sharing of opinions, says the MP lamenting shrinking space for debates

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi

ADVERTISEMENT

The ideas and opinions of Periyar are timeless and relevant even today, DMK MP Kanimozhi said here on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the Prof. A. Karunanandhan’s Poriyiyal Arakkattalai Lecture at the University of Madras.

The MP said the space for debate was constantly shrinking. In a democracy, it is important and essential to have debates and sharing of opinions, she said. “Here, we have to remember how Periyar was and how he celebrated even criticisms directed at him,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Periyar celebrated even the opinions and criticisms directed at him. During a meeting in Tiruchi, writer Jayakanthan who undauntedly criticised the Dravidian movement spoke and many of them who were present got angry after hearing his speech and even wanted to stop him. But there was someone who thoroughly enjoyed his speech and clapped for him and it was none other than Periyar. He told the others when you want them to hear our opinions, we should also be patient enough to listen to theirs,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi touched upon the Hindu language debate: “Since the language is forced on us, there is resistance and opposition,” she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vice-Chancellor of Madras University S. Gowri and chairman of Social Justice Monitoring Committee Suba Veerapandian spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
politics
university

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app