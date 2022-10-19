Periyar’s ideas and opinions are timeless and are relevant even today, says Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi

The ideas and opinions of Periyar are timeless and relevant even today, DMK MP Kanimozhi said here on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the Prof. A. Karunanandhan’s Poriyiyal Arakkattalai Lecture at the University of Madras.

The MP said the space for debate was constantly shrinking. In a democracy, it is important and essential to have debates and sharing of opinions, she said. “Here, we have to remember how Periyar was and how he celebrated even criticisms directed at him,” she said.

“Periyar celebrated even the opinions and criticisms directed at him. During a meeting in Tiruchi, writer Jayakanthan who undauntedly criticised the Dravidian movement spoke and many of them who were present got angry after hearing his speech and even wanted to stop him. But there was someone who thoroughly enjoyed his speech and clapped for him and it was none other than Periyar. He told the others when you want them to hear our opinions, we should also be patient enough to listen to theirs,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi touched upon the Hindu language debate: “Since the language is forced on us, there is resistance and opposition,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor of Madras University S. Gowri and chairman of Social Justice Monitoring Committee Suba Veerapandian spoke.