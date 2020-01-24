Chennai

Periyar statue vandalised in Kancheepuram district

Miscreants damaged a Periyar statue put up by local residents

Miscreants damaged a Periyar statue put up by local residents   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The face and hand of the statue in Kaliyapettai were damaged and the police have begun an investigation

Tension prevailed in Kaliyapettai, near Uthiramer in Kancheepuram district, after Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar’s statue was vandalised by miscreants. The face and hand of the statue have been damaged.

Senior police officers visited the spot and conducted a preliminary enquiry. The statue was installed by local residents 20 years ago, and was inaugurated by Dravidar Kazhagam leaders. The statue has now been covered with a white cloth, and police bandobust has been increased following the incident.

Villagers suspect that fans of actor Rajinikanth are involved in the damage. This is being seen a backlash to Periyarist organisations organising protests against Mr. Rajnikanth, for his recent controversial speech regarding the the anti-superstition rally attended by Periyar in Salem in 1971.

Local functionaries of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi are lodging a complaint with the Salavakkam police. Further investigations are on to trace the suspects.

Comments
