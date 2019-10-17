Chennai Peripheral Ring Road work gets a boost

Work on the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, connecting Ennore Port to Mamallapuram, got a boost with the land acquisition unit being constituted recently for the ₹5,700-crore, six-lane road that will take three years to build.

Environmental clearance for the project that will run through Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Thamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal and Kattupalli, was obtained in August.

Official sources in the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC), which is implementing three of the five sections of the 133.381-km-long road, said that over 100 officials including six tahsildars are part of the team that has begun verification of the land plan schedule (LPS).

“In this process, the Revenue department officials will identify the owners of each parcel of land and then verify the ownership documents. This will be done along the alignment that has already been fixed,” an official explained.

Work on the first phase — 25.31 km-long four-lane road — is being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation from Thatchur to Chennai Outer Ring Road - Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Link Road. Funds for the first phase have been obtained through loan from JICA. For the second and third phases covering a distance of 56.80 km from Thatchur to Sriperumbudur, the State government will get a funding of ₹3,346 crore from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The Centre recently approved the proposal, following which the bank has also approved the loan. The funds would be released once the tenders are floated. The mode of funding for the final phase from Vandalur to Pooncheri near Mamallapuram would be decided shortly.

Another official explained that phase 4 of the project from Sriperumbudur to Vandalur has already been completed by TNRIDC. On completion, the project would allow expansion of the city and take traffic, mostly heavy vehicles, away from the core city. Already, a total of 36,000 vehicles are taking the phase I of the road. “This would help in industrial and real estate development,” said a planner.