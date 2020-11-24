Perfect understanding between BJP, AIADMK: Udhayakumar

Amit Shah’s criticism of the DMK is a reflection, he says

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s criticism of the DMK at a function in Chennai on Saturday is a reflection of the “perfect understanding” between the AIADMK and the BJP, R.B. Udhayakumar, member of the ruling party’s media committee and State Revenue Minister, said on Monday.

“Why should there be any doubt?” asked the Minister, when asked whether Mr. Shah’s lack of explicit acknowledgement of the alliance disturbed the party.

At the event, Mr. Shah had openly lauded the State government for its general administration and water management. “It was in his presence that our leadership announced the continuance of the alliance. This was not denied by him. He [Mr. Shah] is not only the Home Minister of the country but also one of the key deciding factors of the BJP. Had the announcement not been acceptable to them [the BJP], they would have made it public. If acceptable, they would let it be known in a matured way,” Mr. Udhayakumar said.

Just as the AIADMK chose the Saturday’s event to make an announcement on the alliance as “we considered it the appropriate occasion”, the BJP would also like to make its decision public at the “right time and platform”, the Minister added.

Tirupathy Narayanan, spokesperson of the BJP, said Mr. Shah, in his interaction with party leaders, did not say anything about the alliance. Rather, he had underscored the need for expanding the roots of the party in the State and propagating the organisation’s ideology.

Mr. Shah had reminded the audience that the party grew from nowhere to a principal force in northeastern States such as Assam, Tripura and Manipur, and this could be replicated in Tamil Nadu too, the spokesperson added.