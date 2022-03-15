Perarivalan released on bail

This follows Supreme Court’s March 9 order

This follows Supreme Court’s March 9 order

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released on bail on Tuesday following the Supreme Court’s March 9 order.

At noon, Perarivalan walked out of the Central prison in Puzhal and was welcomed by his mother Arputhammal and others.

Perarivalan, who has been imprisoned since 1991, was granted parole earlier. After the Supreme Court granted him bail, he requested the Vellore Superintendent of Police to cancel his parole and take him to the prison. He was escorted to the Central Prison on Tuesday and reached in the forenoon. As per the bail order, he was released after certain formalities.

In a statement, Ms. Arputhammal thanked everyone who stood by them in the fight for justice. She said, “Time hasn’t come yet to attain freedom, but the bail is an interim relief. Until my son and others have won their freedom, our struggle will continue.”

She also thanked the Chief Minister, the State government, the leaders and political parties that had extended their support to her.