Perambur feels the absence of representatives

Perambur, a constituency surrounded by waterways and railway lines, has been waiting for its share of infrastructure improvement for several years now. The absence of elected representatives to speak for it, both at the Legislative Assembly and the Greater Chennai Corporation Council, has had an adverse impact on the constituency where development has taken a back seat, residents complain.

Comprising Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, Erukkenchery, MKB Nagar and parts of Perambur, the constituency is predominantly home to the working class. Shifting of the Kodungaiyur dump yard and scientific methods of waste management for better use of prime space remain the major and common demand of the residents across the constituency, putting pressure on the winning candidate.

Residents of MKB Nagar and Krishnamurthy Nagar, Kodungaiyur noted that they have been fighting for shifting the Kodungaiyur dump yard for several decades now. The only solace was that the burning of garbage has reduced recently. V.P. Dayalan, vice president, MKB Nagar Development Owners’ Welfare Association, said “We protested in the past against the pollution and health hazards caused in the neighbouring areas, including Ezhil Nagar and Bharathi Nagar. The stench is too powerful and groundwater has been contaminated.”

For an area surrounded by major and minor canals, several parts of the constituency are severely affected by drinking water crisis and water contamination. R. Venugopal, a resident of MKB Nagar, said the old sewer network needed to be replaced to arrest sewage overflow. Captain Cotton Canal that runs around the region remains neglected.

Plea for more buses

“Several MTC bus routes have been abruptly stopped. We need more buses to T. Nagar and Mambalam and a small bus through Mannady,” he added. The Vyasarpadi flyover has not served the purpose much as the traffic piles up near Basin Bridge. “We need a bridge linking Central Avenue, MKB Nagar to Korukkupet to reduce the distance, said N.S.Ramachandra Rao, president, Ever Vigilant Citizens Welfare Association.

Residents also complained that many tall promises made during the last election remain unfulfilled. Voters in Satyamurthy Nagar demanded that the tenements to be built by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board must be restricted to three-storeyed buildings. N.Thangaraj of Satyamurthy Nagar said the area lacks government schools that provide quality education, or playgrounds.

Though candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have won the Assembly elections in the past, P.Vetrivel, who contested as part of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) symbol, emerged winner in the past election. However, he became one of the 18 dissident MLAs and is now in the fray as an independent candidate fielded by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

The ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK are heading for a face-off in Perambur as candidates of both the parties are contesting for the first time. Though debutants, both hope that their work through their party positions would help them to win votes. DMK candidate R.D. Shekar’s campaign is targeted at women as they outnumber the men voters in the constituency. “Shifting out Kodungaiyur dump yard is already in the election manifesto. Residents seek a solution to drinking water shortage and better sewer network,” he said.

AIADMK candidate R.S. Raajesh, alleging that the disqualified MLA did not bring any change in the locality, said “I have tried to address several people’s issues. Kodungaiyur dump yard now gets only biodegradable waste and there is a proposal for a biomethanation plant.”

U. Priyadarshini of Makkal Needhi Maiam and S. Merlin Suganthi of Naam Tamilar Katchi are among the 40 fielded in the constituency.